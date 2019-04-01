Frequently asked questions
- Does the discount apply to teachers who work in daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, home schools and more?
Yes, we want to ensure all teachers get the opportunity to use this coupon.
- What type of documentation is needed to verify my qualification?
If further identification is required, we can take any document that ties your name and/or email address to an educational system. Eligible guests who are not able to validate online can visit their local Target store and present their ID to the cashier for assistance.
- Does the discount apply to teachers in Canada?
We are not offering the discount outside of the US. Please check with Guest Service at your nearest store for more details.
- How will I get my coupon?
You will receive your coupon at the email address you entered on the verification form. Please make sure you check your email settings to ensure you can receive emails from third parties.
- Are there any exclusions?
Electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial & travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items sold & shipped by Target+TM Partners and Levi’s Red Tab are excluded.